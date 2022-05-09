HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.522 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

HDFC Bank has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of HDB opened at $52.04 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,987,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 141,143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

