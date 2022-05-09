Head to Head Comparison: RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) versus Its Competitors

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is one of 939 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RVL Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RVL Pharmaceuticals $17.50 million -$64.92 million -1.36 RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $251.71 million -1.67

RVL Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than RVL Pharmaceuticals. RVL Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RVL Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6284 20842 43107 862 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 132.76%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RVL Pharmaceuticals -160.51% -92.86% -28.04% RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,290.74% -171.93% -7.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals peers beat RVL Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorders and social anxiety disorders; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy; Lorzone, an immediate-release form of chlorzoxazone indicated for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal pain in conjunction with rest and physical therapy; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride for the management of pain; and nitrofurantoin for the treatment of urinary tract infections, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

