Head to Head Contrast: 8X8 (EGHT) & The Competition

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the "Data processing & preparation" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 8X8 to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million -$165.59 million -5.49 8X8 Competitors $901.29 million -$8.72 million -19.00

8X8’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 8X8 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 Competitors 759 3290 5008 103 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.63%. Given 8X8’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% 8X8 Competitors -38.73% -1,482.48% -5.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 rivals beat 8X8 on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

