Head-To-Head Contrast: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $900,000.00 59.73 -$22.38 million ($0.79) -1.59 Lumos Pharma $230,000.00 303.10 -$30.43 million ($3.66) -2.28

Vaccinex has higher revenue and earnings than Lumos Pharma. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 251.72%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -151.67% -112.60% Lumos Pharma N/A -30.96% -27.59%

Volatility & Risk

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vaccinex (Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that completed and planned Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

