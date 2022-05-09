Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) will announce $199.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $188.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $803.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.30 million to $819.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $836.90 million, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $870.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $715,000.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 3,607,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,617. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

