Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00139662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00343150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.