Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 210,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.