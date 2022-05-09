Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 740.34%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Electromed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 17.38 -$18.13 million ($7.55) -0.32 Electromed $35.76 million 2.98 $2.36 million $0.22 56.82

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

Summary

Electromed beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

