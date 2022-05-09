Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.51

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 25811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

