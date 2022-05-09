Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Announces Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Heska updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HSKA traded down $10.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 182,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heska by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

