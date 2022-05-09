HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 112,343 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,343 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. 34,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

