HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 82,266 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $73,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.03. 21,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,909. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.