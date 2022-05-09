HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 82,266 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $73,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 137.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.03. 21,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average is $238.47. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.53 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

