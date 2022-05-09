HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $62,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

IJK stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

