HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

