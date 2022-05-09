HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Markel worth $80,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $23.46 on Monday, reaching $1,305.56. 463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

