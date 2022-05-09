HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 62,294 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.82. 21,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,312. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $212.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.