HighTower Advisors LLC Has $71.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $71,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. 17,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,476. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.