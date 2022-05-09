HighTower Advisors LLC Has $82.18 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.39. 121,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,930. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.