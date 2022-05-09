HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.59. 107,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

