Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.33. 531,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.