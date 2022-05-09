Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:HIW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.33. 531,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
