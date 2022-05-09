Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE HI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 407,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,377. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

