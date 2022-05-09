Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.03 EPS.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

