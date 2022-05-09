Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.39

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 26788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

