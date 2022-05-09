Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,168. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.