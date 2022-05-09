Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 12654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $783.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

