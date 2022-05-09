Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

