Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.41 billion to $36.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $38.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.