Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

