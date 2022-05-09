Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

