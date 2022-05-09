Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.27. 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,147. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.