Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

HUM traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $427.82. 22,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,006. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.72 and its 200-day moving average is $434.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

