Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 2,006,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,227. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.