HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 4,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.