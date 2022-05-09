HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,396.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $354,901.57 and approximately $22,396.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00044268 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

