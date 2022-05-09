Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00015988 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $42.67 million and $1.63 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00595341 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,936.54 or 1.93302324 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.24 or 0.07415331 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,694,341 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

