Hydro Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $492,687.79 and approximately $20,542.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,994.85 or 1.00006062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,345,413 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro is an open-source blockchain project, with a global community of passionate smart contract and product development specialists dedicated to solving the unbanked problem. Hydro’s vision is to be the life of a new global decentralized economy, allowing for secure and interoperable decentralized applications across P2P payments, B2B payments, Point of Sale, Remittance, Lending, Credit, Savings, and Tokenization. This new ecosystem is built on top of our revolutionary ERC-1484 identity standard. Project Hydro was launched in March 2018 with the goal of changing the lives of 2 Billion unbanked people forever. The project was incubated by Hydrogen, one of the leading fintech API companies in the world, named “Fintech Startup of the Year” by KPMG and “World Changing Technology” by Fast Company. The Hydrogen team knew they were onto something great, when over 10,000 developers answered the original call to action. This is when Project Hydro expanded to be a global, decentralized, and open-source project run by the community for the global community! Now any of you can be a part of Project Hydro and help to change the world. Project Hydro is run by a group of elected representatives, what we call “Decentralization Ambassadors” or DAs for short. The DAs are tasked with maintaining the Hydro protocols, encouraging new developers in the ecosystem, and helping companies launch enterprise applications and new infrastructure on top of the ecosystem. The DAs maintain a treasury of HYDRO tokens that are used to encourage long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by incentivizing new development. Anyone globally across engineering, product management, marketing, community management, and design, can join Project Hydro. Elections take place on a rolling basis, with Officer elections happening every 6 months. Over 100 DAs will be elected in Project Hydro’s first two years. Please see our Governance page for more details on this democratic process! “

Hydro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.