HyperDAO Price Reaches $0.0086 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $29.35 million and approximately $14,776.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

