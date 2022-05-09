Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $505,706.10 and $326.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1,631.31 or 0.05292783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00598843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035725 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,345.59 or 1.95791161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00085045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.