ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. ICON Public accounts for approximately 3.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

Shares of ICLR traded down $15.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.08. The stock had a trading volume of 466,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $204.80 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.52.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

