IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.86. IDEX reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.00. 599,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

