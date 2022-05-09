IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Shares of IGIFF traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.02. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
