IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. IGM Financial traded as low as C$36.30 and last traded at C$36.53, with a volume of 177632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.42.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.69.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08. The firm had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.5700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

