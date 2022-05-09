iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 16.7% After Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. iHeartMedia traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 7,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 705,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,824,576 shares of company stock worth $31,670,077 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

