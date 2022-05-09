Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.68. 25,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

