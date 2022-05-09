Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of IMTX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.