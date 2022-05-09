Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

