ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) were down 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 51,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,252,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
The company has a market cap of $877.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 430,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.