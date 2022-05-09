ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) were down 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 51,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,252,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $877.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 430,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

