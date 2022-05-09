Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,183,700.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00.

NARI traded down $7.27 on Monday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,241. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,843.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

