Ink (INK) Market Cap Hits $229,974.61

Ink (INK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $229,974.61 and $39,513.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00153793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00591693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00036417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.36 or 1.98090448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.